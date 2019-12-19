‘Inspirational’ Charlie still training hard at the end of a memorable sporting year for the Paris 2014 Olympic hopeful

An Olympic hopeful from Fareham is celebrating a successful 2019 after becoming an English national swimming champion.

Charlie Holyer, a year 9 pupil at Boundary Oak School in the town, represented Great Britain at the British Nationals in Glasgow back in July.

The Fareham Nomads member won gold medals in both 200m and 400m Freestyle and the following month he claimed a silver in the English Championships in Sheffield.

Next up were four gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the 2019 Hampshire County and National ISA Swimming Championships

Charlie - whose ambition is to represent GB at the Paris Olympics in 2024 - has qualified to compete in the South East England regionals.

He said: “I am very proud that I have been selected to represent my team at a regional level. I train 14 hours per week and really enjoy pushing myself.”

Despite 5am starts for training every week, Charlie’s hard work won’t be stopping over the Christmas break as he has been selected for a four-day Swim England National Event Camp at Millfield School in Somerset.

Boundary Oak Headmaster James Polansky said: ‘Charlie is an inspirational pupil.

‘He consistently achieves at the highest level in both sport and academia. He is a determined, hard-working and conscientious young man who has made excellence a habit.’

*

Got a sports story for The News? Please email sport@thenews.co.uk or contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.