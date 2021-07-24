Coronavirus case forces Portsmouth friendly cancellation

Pompey have been foced to call off the Bognor friendly. Picture: Rogan/JMP

A Blues XI was due to travel to Nyewood Lane on Wednesday for a warm-up ahead of the new campaign.

But a single player has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning the academy group will need to isolate.

Pompey have indicated they intend to arrange a future date for the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy were unable to fulfil their recent trip to Gosport Borough due to safeguarding reasons, as the club investigated alleged recent messages sent by players.

Pompey face Luton Town today with further warm-up games to come against Chelsea under-23s, Peterborough and Bournemouth before the season starts at Fleetwood on August 7.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.