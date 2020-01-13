It’s five star Paulsgrove for the second week running in the Hampshire Premier League

Paulsgrove recorded back-to-back five-goal successes in the Hampshire Premier League with victory in the New Forest.

After thumping Locks Heath 5-0 the previous week, Wayne Grant’s men won 5-1 at Sway.

Moulay Ousman fired the visitors into a half-time lead - his eighth goal of the season, and he is now Grove’s leading scorer in all competitions.

Gary Jeffrey doubled the lead and John Cripps added a third from the penalty spot before sub Reece Lewis scored twice in the last 15 minutes.

At least Grove earned the points on the pitch this time - last month Sway failed to raise a team for the visit to Marsden Road and therefore conceded the points.

It was the second time this season that Grove had been awarded a walkover - back in August Winchester Castle also failed to raise a team.

Paulsgrove are now up to second, but are well aware Bush Hill are only three points behind with five games in hand.

Grove boss Wayne Grant said: ‘Against Locks Heath we were a little bit rusty but against Sway it was probably our best away performance to date.

‘It could have been more - we totally bossed the game against a side who are good at home.

‘Considering it’s been a total rebuild, I’m happy with the way the season’s going.

‘We’ve got the right players in and a good management structure, so it’s all going in the right direction.’

Grove’s next match is next Saturday against a Colden Common side who have not played a HPL game since November.

Common still have 16 league games to play - and there are only 15 Saturdays left of the 2019/20 season!

In addition, Common are still in three cups - they face Infinity in the semi finals of the HPL Cup and host Moneyfields Reserves in the quarter finals of the Hampshire Trophy.

Last weekend they defeated HPL second tier outfit Upham 7-1 to progress in the Southampton Intermediate Cup.

Sam Adams fired a hat-trick to take his seasonal tally to 32 in 22 starts.

Common have only played six league games since their last HPL defeat - 4-3 at Overton on September 4.