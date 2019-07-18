It's friends reunited as National League Sutton visit Havant & Waterlooville for pre-season friendly

Have your say

Ian Baird accepts it will be friends reunited when the Hawks meet Sutton United at Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

The assistant manager spent four-and-a-half years alongside Paul Doswell at the National League side.

Since moving back to the south coast, the pair have recruited a number of players who were with them at Gander Green Lane.

Ross Worner, Dean Beckwith, Nicky Bailey and Jonah Ayunga will all renew acquaintances with their former team-mates.

Baird said: ‘Dos and I had some wonderful times at Sutton.

‘I am looking forward to seeing everybody but at the same time it is business and we are there to do a job.

‘It will be another game in our progression towards the start of the season.

‘Hopefully we will have another good work out, like we did against Pompey, and come through it injury-free.'

The Hawks will again be without injured strikers Danny Kedwell and Alfie Rutherford.

Rutherford had an operation earlier this week to clear out debris from his knee following a damaged kneecap.

Moneyfields host the Hawks’ National League South rivals Tonbridge Angels at Dover Road.

Dave Carter’s Southern League division one south outfit had an impressive 5-1 win over Bostik League premier division visitors Leatherhead this week.

New signing Duncan Culley notched a hat-trick.

Fareham Town welcome Chichester City to Cams Alders.

Baffins Milton Rovers have switched their friendly to Hartley Wintney.

Westfield are the visitors to Five Heads Park to take on Horndean, who fired eight goals past Fleetlands in midweek.

AFC Portchester are set to host a Pompey XI at the Crest Finance Stadium.