It’s Goalden Common as Fleetlands crash out of Hampshire Premier League Cup

Sam Adams struck his second four-goal haul of the season as Fleetlands were dumped out of a second cup in the space of three weeks.

After losing on penalties to Overton in the Hampshire Trophy, Rich Bessey’s men were caned 5-2 at home by in-form Colden Common in the quarter finals of the Hampshire Premier League Cup.

Fleetlands players react after falling 2-0 down inside seven minutes. Picture: Keith Woodland

In a tie moved to a 3G surface at Bridgemary School in a bid to beat the wet weather, Fleetlands fell 2-0 down inside the opening seven minutes.

Terry New fired a third minute opener past Josh Whitehead before Adams struck his first soon after from close range.

Adams added his second on 36 minutes before Fleetlands briefly rallied midway through the second half.

Top scorer Matt Andrews, with his 18th of the season, and Perry Easton brought it back to 3-2 with goals in the 62nd and 70th minutes.

Fleetlands goalscorer Perry Easton, left. Picture: Keith Woodland

Adams, though, went straight up the other end and completed his treble before scoring his fourth in time added on – replicating his four-goal HPL haul against Chamberlayne in October.

It was his 28th goal of 2019/20 in all competitions and only Infinity’s Jamie White, with 31, has more among HPL players.

Common remain in the hunt for three trophies - as well as the HPL Cup, they are also through to the last 16 of the Hampshire Trophy and remain in the Southampton Intermediate Cup.

Their only loss in 14 matches since September 4 was a 5-0 drubbing by Wessex League leaders Alresford in the Southampton Senior Cup.

Fleetlands' Kevin Chatfield, left, in action during their HPL Cup loss to Colden Common. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fleetlands players react to Colden Common's third goal. Picture: Keith Woodland (211219-497)