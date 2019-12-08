‘It’s important to win ugly’ says Doswell after Hawks maintain fine home run with late winner against 10-man Chippenham

Paul Doswell admitted Hawks 'got away with one' in beating ten-man Chippenham Town 2-1 in the National League South at Westleigh Park.

After a drab goalless first half, the visitors had Elias Yousseff set off early in the second period.

Match winner Chris Paul, left. Picture: Dave Haines

Danny Kedwell put the Hawks in front from the penalty spot soon afterwards before the Wiltshire side scrambled home a 79th minute equaliser.

Just when it looked the Hawks were going to drop two valuable points, substitute Chris Paul popped up with an 86th minute winner - handing Hawks a fourth successive league victory.

Doswell, who received his National League South award on the pitch before the game, was delighted to avoid the 'manager of the month curse.'

'In this league it is important to be able to win to ugly,' said Doswell.

Chris Paul is mobbed after his late winner against Chippenham. Picture: Dave Haines

'That is what we did today

'Sometimes it is just about getting the job done.

'A few things went for us.

'We weren't at our best but we said to the players afterwards this is a massive win.

Benny Read made a comeback for Hawks against Chippenham after two months out with a shoulder injury. Photo by Dave Haines.

'If you are going to win leagues you have to win the scrappy, horrible games.

'We have a lot of games coming up and many will be tight affairs.

'The art is being on the right side of them more often than not.

'This league is mainly about tough, nitty-gritty affairs

Danny Kedwell fires home a penalty to score Hawks' first goal against Chippenham. Picture: Dave Haines.

'There have been plenty of times this season when we have played some fantastic football but didn't get the results.'

After a largely forgettable first half, the turning point arrived 12 minutes into the second half.

Yousseff raised his hands to Bradley Tarbuck to spark an ugly melee and the visitors found themselves down to ten men.

On 65 minutes Sam Magri was tripped in the area and Kedwell hammered in his spot-kick.

Chippenham's equaliser was no more than they deserved, but Hawks won it when sub Benny Read’s cross was deflected to the far post where Paul raced in to head home.

It was only the midfielder’s second league goal for Hawks, whom he joined 12 months ago, and was the personal highlight of a season which saw him loaned out back in September to divisional rivals Hampton & Richmond.

Jonah Ayunga hitches a ride on Danny Kedwell after the latter had opened the scoring against Chippenham. Picture: Dave Haines.

'That makes it five successive home wins,' said Doswell.

'The pitch out there was extremely difficult and not conducive to producing a great game of football.

'What you have then got to do is make sure that you come away winning them.

'Chippenham had very much a long ball approach which probably suited the conditions.

'I don't remember either goalkeeper having a lot of saves to make.

'They were dangerous from set-pieces and from their long throw-in.

'Chippenham probably did deserve a draw.

'They had a never-say-die spirit, they put their tackles in, won their headers and it wasn't an easy game.

'The pitch makes it extremely difficult here to play a blend of football that you might want to play.

'You end up going too long yourself and that isn't our strength.'

Hawks will leap up to second place and cut the gap on leaders Wealdstone to just three points if they can beat fellow high-flyers Slough in Wednesday’s rearranged game at Westleigh Park.