Jackson off to a flier as new boys Warren Wanderers make winning start to City of Portsmouth Sunday League career
Joel Jackson bagged an opening-day treble as new club Warren Wanderers lifted the curtain on their debut City of Portsmouth Sunday League season with three points.
Jackson’s goals helped Wanderers defeat Cross Keys Athletic 3-2 in a Division 3 fixture, with Louis White and Josh Crook replying.
A Barry Jeans hat-trick and a goal from Shaun West gave Hordean United a 4-2 victory against North End Lions. Dominic Hann-Berry and David Chester replied.
Dean Watson bagged the only goal as Waterlooville Wanderers defeated Bransbury Wanderers.
Connor Morrison’s double strike helped Portchester Royals beat Fratton Trades 3-1.
Callum Barnden, Sam Emeney and Harry Grinyer gave Seagull Reserves a 3-2 win over The Falcon. Jamie Keen twice replied.
*In the only game in Division 1, an 80th minute goal from sub Josh Rogers gave AFC Portchester a 3-2 win against Freehouse.
Matt Deans put Freehouse ahead but Portchester were soon level through Brad Stokes’ long-range free-kick.
Charlie Forrest restored Freehouse’s lead from close range, but Portchester again levelled through Gavin Spurway.
*Sub Harry Leigh was a hat-trick hero in Division 2 as Freehouse Reserves defeated AFC Bedhampton Village 6-3.
Pete Hunt, Brad Silvester and Johnathan Loft completed the half-dozen haul with Cain McCabe-Holmes, James Murdock and Dan Steere.
Sunny Tregarthen (2), Max Davies and Billy Musson gave The Meon a 4-2 win over Old Boys Athletic, Josh Jeffrey and Andy Shipman replying.
Cosham Trades defeated Fleur De Lys 5-1 with Morgan Easen (2), Vaughnie McGee (2) and Tommy Tierney. Jack Hopwood replied.
Reports compiled by PAUL OASTLER