Jackson off to a flier as new boys Warren Wanderers make winning start to City of Portsmouth Sunday League career

The Cross Keys keeper reacts after Joe Jackson had netted one of his hat-trick goals for Warren Wanderers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Jackson’s goals helped Wanderers defeat Cross Keys Athletic 3-2 in a Division 3 fixture, with Louis White and Josh Crook replying.

A Barry Jeans hat-trick and a goal from Shaun West gave Hordean United a 4-2 victory against North End Lions. Dominic Hann-Berry and David Chester replied.

Dean Watson bagged the only goal as Waterlooville Wanderers defeated Bransbury Wanderers.

Connor Morrison’s double strike helped Portchester Royals beat Fratton Trades 3-1.

Callum Barnden, Sam Emeney and Harry Grinyer gave Seagull Reserves a 3-2 win over The Falcon. Jamie Keen twice replied.

*In the only game in Division 1, an 80th minute goal from sub Josh Rogers gave AFC Portchester a 3-2 win against Freehouse.

Matt Deans put Freehouse ahead but Portchester were soon level through Brad Stokes’ long-range free-kick.

Charlie Forrest restored Freehouse’s lead from close range, but Portchester again levelled through Gavin Spurway.

*Sub Harry Leigh was a hat-trick hero in Division 2 as Freehouse Reserves defeated AFC Bedhampton Village 6-3.

Pete Hunt, Brad Silvester and Johnathan Loft completed the half-dozen haul with Cain McCabe-Holmes, James Murdock and Dan Steere.

Sunny Tregarthen (2), Max Davies and Billy Musson gave The Meon a 4-2 win over Old Boys Athletic, Josh Jeffrey and Andy Shipman replying.

Cosham Trades defeated Fleur De Lys 5-1 with Morgan Easen (2), Vaughnie McGee (2) and Tommy Tierney. Jack Hopwood replied.