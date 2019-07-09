Have your say

Jonah Ayunga hit the goal trail again as the Hawks continued their pre-season with a 3-1 win against Bognor at Nyewood Lane, writes Kevin Ricketts.

The young striker added another two goals to the brace he scored in the opening game at Alresford Town.

It was a dominant performance from the new-look Hawks squad and the perfect preparation for their showpiece game against Pompey at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

The visitors took charge from the start, with both Andy Drury and Roarie Deacon going close early on.

Drury fired straight at Rocks goalkeeper Charlie Searle, while Deacon flashed a volley just over the bar.

The hosts were being posed plenty of problems by the lively Ayunga who then set up Josh Taylor to curl another shot narrowly wide.

Searle also did well to parry away a shot from Wes Fogden.

In a rare Rocks raid, Stuart Green forced keeper Ross Worner to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Ayunga finally broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, drilling home a low shot from the edge of the area.

Anthony Straker cleared a Rocks effort off the line, before the Hawks extended their lead.

On 38 minutes an Ayunga shot bounced off the post and Taylor turned neatly to smash the ball into the net.

Looking strong and pacy, the Hawks were worthy of their interval lead.

Within three minutes of the restart, Ayunga capitalised on a mix-up in the Rocks defence to extend the visitors’ advantage.

It took a magnificent from Searle to prevent his side falling further behind after Deacon's original shot bounced back off the post.

On 62 minutes Ayunga was denied his hat-trick by a close-range save from Searle.

The Rocks pulled a goal back on 73 minutes through substitute Tommy Leigh, who headed in from close range following a corner.

Meanwhile, goals from Dan Wooden, Steve Ramsey, Bradey Norton, George Murage and Liam Bush earned AFC Portchester a 5-1 win at Hampshire League Paulsgrove.

Horndean secured a 4-2 win against United Services at Five Heads Park.

Jack Maloney, Jack Lee, Harry Jackson and 16-year-old Ben Jackson found the net for the home side.