Jubilee celebrations start early! Player-manager Cartmell’s double seals City of Portsmouth Sunday League cup success

Jubilee celebrate with the London Cup. Picture by Kevin Shipp

All the goals came in the first half at Westleigh Park, with Cartmell heading his side level - after lower division Shepherds Crook had taken the lead - before firing in the winner.

The London Cup is for teams in the third and fourth tiers of the Sunday League, and Jubilee entered the final as hot favourites - having finished third in Division 3, while Crook were mid-table in Division 4.

It was Jubilee’s second cup final of the season, having previously lost 3-1 to Gosport, Fareham & Solent Leaguers Gosham in the final of the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Trophy.

George Cartmell heads Jubilee level. Picture by Kevin Shipp

‘We played better against Gosham and lost,’ reported Cartmell. ‘Shepherds Crook played as well as we did, the result could have gone either way.’

Jubilee, who had beaten clubmates Jubilee Reserves 4-2 in the semi-final, were founded by Cartmell during the first national lockdown.

The squad - made up of players who had appeared for Horndean Hawks and Denmead Panthers - promptly won the Division 6 title in 2020/21 at the first time of asking. After drawing their opening game against North End Lions, they won their next 17.

To Cartmell’s surprise, Jubilee were awarded a three-division promotion when the 2021/22 constitution was unveiled.

Jubilee player-manager George Cartmell, right, scores the winner. Picture by Kevin Shipp

‘We told the league we didn’t really want to go higher than Division 5, but they put us in Division 3. We were chuffed to finish third.

‘Hopefully we’ll stay in that division and give it a good go next season. Our worry is that we’ll be placed higher.

‘Last year we started a reserve team as it would have been unfair on those who were Division 6 standard to play in Division 3.

‘It’s a completely different standard. Division 6 is for people who only play now and then, but in Division we’ve been playing against players who are getting £150 a game on Saturdays.

Shepherds Crook celebrate taking the lead. Picture by Kevin Shipp

‘Our reserves were put in Division 4, and we ended up playing them in the cup semi-final.’

Cartmell, who made a handful of appearances for Wessex League club Petersfield Town in 2021/22, is the only Jubilee player who regularly plays on a Saturday.

The club were named after Jubilee Park, a recreational area in between Horndean and Denmead.

Jubilee (orange) v Shepherds Crook. Picture by Kevin Shipp

The Jubilee keeper makes a save. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Jubilee celebrate one of George Cartmell's two goals.Picture by Kevin Shipp