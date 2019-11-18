Have your say

Moneyfields Ladies manager Karl Watson hailed his side’s ‘massive’ win as they booked a spot in the Hampshire Cup semi-finals.

The Moneys were 3-2 winners at division-higher Southampton Women’s FC to come through the last-eight encounter.

Watson’s side lost to the same opposition at the same stage of the competition last term.

And the Moneyfields ladies boss believes the cup victory shows the progress they are making.

‘It’s not just a good win, but a massive one,’ said Watson.

‘For a little club like Moneyfields that have only been running two-and-a-half years, it’s a great achievement.

‘It’s an amazing feeling, not for myself but for the girls.’

Moneyfields looked to be cruising to the semi-finals as they led 2-0 at the break.

Kim Whitcombe fired the visitors in front after 23 minutes before Katie Shorter added a second in first-half stoppage-time.

But back came Southampton, with efforts from Laura Vokes and Jane Yeates pulling them level with 25 minutes left.

Moneyfields were not to be denied, though, as Shorter struck again on 72 minutes to take the visitors through to the semi-finals.

A tie against Southampton, Portsmouth or Winchester awaits Moneys in the semi-finals.