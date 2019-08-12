Sitting in the stand watching his new Hawks team-mates kick-off the season without him was not the ideal way for Danny Kedwell to celebrate his birthday.

The experienced campaigner, signed from Ebbsfleet United in the summer, was 36 years old the same day the Westleigh Park outfit played Welling United on the opening weekend of the new National League South term.

He was desperate to be out there playing in the 1-1 draw, but the medial ligament injury he picked up in the pre-season friendly at Alresford put paid to that.

And as he continues to wait for his Hawks debut, the prolific goalscorer is having to put a brave face on the situation.

‘I didn't expect it after working hard all through the summer, excited to be coming on a new venture with the Hawks,’ said Kedwell.

‘To pick up an injury 20 minutes into the first pre-season game was extremely frustrating.

‘I have been doing my rehab and thought I was close to getting back last week after doing some running and a bit of ball work.

‘But this week I have had a bit of a set-back - I am told that happens with a medial ligament.

‘Hopefully it won't be too long before I am back out there.'

Kedwell said he was thrilled to make the move from Ebbsfleet and be part of the new regime at Westleigh Park.

'When I spoke with Paul Doswell and what he is trying to do it brought back my love of football,' he added.

'I couldn't wait to get started.

'Last season at Ebbsfleet was frustrating and, I am not going to lie, hard work at times.

'The players were always paid but we just didn't know when it was going to happen.

'The team itself had a great bond and togetherness and it is incredible that we achieved what we did in the circumstances.

'We all stuck together and made sure that we gave 110 per cent out on the pitch.'