Lack of bodies costs Rowner Rovers dearly as search for first Mid-Solent League point goes on ...

Rowner Rovers let slip a big lead as their wait for a first Mid-Solent League point goes on.

Rovers were 4-1 up against Horndean United before a lack of bodies contributed to them eventually losing 5-4.

Rowner Rovers score against Hordean United in the Mid-Solent League.

They had only managed to score five goals in their first 10 league games.

Rowner’s Jack Hunt - in charge for the day as boss James Dedman was away - said: ‘It was a better performance than we’ve had for most of the season.

‘But we didn’t have any subs and we ran out of steam.

‘Horndean were able to bring some subs on and as soon as they did they scored a few.’

Yussuf, left, and Sammy in action for Rowner during their 5-4 loss to Hordean United in the Mid-Solent League.

John Foreshall’s hat-trick and a striker from Tommy Jepson put Rowner in sight of a maiden league win at the 11th attempt.

But second-bottom Horndean hit back through goals from Matt Davison, Charlie Jeans, Steve Mitchell, John Ashford and Arnie Delstanche.

It was only Horndean’s second league win of 2019/20 - and the first was also against Rowner (2-1).

Lew Saville scored his 31st goal of the season as FC Strawberry maintained their title charge with a 2-1 win against Meon Milton at Eastney Barracks.

Action from Rowner Rovers' 5-4 Mid-Solent League loss to Hordean United.

Bayley Whitcombe put Meon ahead, but Chris Norman levelled in a game where Milton were forced to play the whole of the second half with 10 men due to injury.

Strawberry are now just three points behind leaders Harvest Home, having played a game more.

The Strawbs have only dropped three points so far - all in a 2-1 loss to Harvest back in September.

Jack Palmer grabbed his fourth hat-trick of the season as Burrfields moved into the top four.

Rowner Rovers take on Hordean United in the Mid-Solent League.

They trailed 1-0 at Segensworth to a Matt Walters penalty before the hosts were reduced to 10 men via a red card.

Brad Saunders also netted as Burrfields ended up winning 4-1.

Richard Flowers celebrated his 300th Carberry appearance in a 3-3 draw against Cowplain.

Connor Banks (2) and Kai Joseph scored for Cowplain, with Ash Wheatley, Dave Clarke and Jay Robinson replying.