Late red cards ‘sour’ great Gosport finale in Southern League win at Wimborne

Gosport Borough produced a late show to run out 2-1 winners at Wimborne Town in the Southern league Premier South.

Two goals in the final nine minutes earned Borough a hard-fought three points.

A feisty affair exploded after the final whistle with players from both teams confronting each other.

As a result of the scuffle, the hosts had Billy Maybury and Connor Doe both red carded whilst Gosport’s Josh Huggins was booked.

'Events at the end soured things a little bit,' said Molyneaux.

'We needed to change things at half-time because we under-performed in the opening 45 minutes.

'Wimborne is always a tough place to play because of their sloping pitch.

'It slopes from side to side and obviously they know exactly how to play it.

'We found it difficult to string any passes together.

'It took us until the second half to figure out how to play it.

'We switched to three at the back, went slightly longer and hit the corners.

'That meant we were able to get more crosses in and both our goals came from this.'

Wimborne took the lead midway through the first half when Antonio Diaz cleverly beat keeper Patrick O'Flaherty.

The visitors ramped up the pressure in the second half, launching wave after wave of attacks.

On 81 minutes the pressure finally paid off when Matt Paterson controlled a low cross from Joe Lea before cooly converting from ten yards.

Five minutes into stoppage-time Rory Williams delivered a free-kick in from the left and defender Ryan Woodford powered home a far post header.

'It was an important win for us,' said Molyneaux.

'In a recent game we dropped two points against bottom club Beaconsfield.

'This helps us make up that lost ground.’

Gosport are now seventh, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Molyneaux denied rumours he had signed Sutton United’s ex-Hawks goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski.

'If we did sign him he would only be sitting on our bench because Pat O'Flaherty hasn't put a foot wrong in our goal,' he said.