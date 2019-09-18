League One round-up: Coventry and Ipswich remain unbeaten while Bolton get a point

Have your say

LEAGUE One leaders Coventry and Ipswich have continued their near-perfect starts to the season, as both continue their unbeaten runs.

Coventry beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at home, with goals coming from Jordy Hiwula and Liam Walsh.

Meanwhile, Ipswich kept a clean sheet on the road to MK Dons, securing a 1-0 win.

Shrewsbury and Southend kept fans on their feet for the full 90 minutes in a 4-3 thriller, with the Shrews emerging victorious.

High-scoring Peterborough will rue their away draw against 19th placed Tranmere Rovers, throwing away a two-goal lead in the space of 15 minutes.

Ivan Toney and Mohamed Eisa put the visitors ahead, scoring within two minutes of each other – before Liam Ridehalgh and Ollie Banks levelled the scoreline.

Fourth-placed side Sunderland drew at home to Rotherham 1-1, as did Rochdale to Lincoln City, as Stephen Dooley and Tyler Walker provided the goals.

Bolton’s five-game losing streak also came to an end last night, as they secured a 0-0 draw at home to Oxford United, to the delight of the home fans.

Third placed Wycombe struggled against Accrington Stanley – currently 20th in the League One table – as their clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dion Charles put Accrington in the lead, before a Nicholas Freeman penalty rescued a point for the home side.

Gillingham also managed to claw back a draw in their visit to Bristol Rovers.

In the 38th minute, Tyler Smith put the hosts in front, before Gillingham’s Thomas O’Connor equalised with just seven minutes to go.