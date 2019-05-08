League One TOTY based on most minutes played

League One Team of The Year based on most minutes played - including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Luton stars

We've already discovered who the EFL and PFA have selected for their League One Team of The Year - but how would it shape up if it was based on minutes played only?

Lining up in a 4-4-2 formation, click and scroll through the pages to see who makes the team for playing a regular part in their club's starting 11. Stat credit: Wyscout

Minutes played: 4489

1. Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Minutes played: 4489
Getty
Buy a Photo
Minutes played: 4376

2. Jack Stacey (Luton Town)

Minutes played: 4376
Getty
Buy a Photo
Minutes played: 4516

3. Curtis Nelson (Oxford United)

Minutes played: 4516
Getty
Buy a Photo
Minutes played: 4470

4. Ethan Pillock (Barnsley)

Minutes played: 4470
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3