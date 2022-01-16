Prior to the defeat to MK Dons, the Blues confirmed the loan acquisition of Hayden Carter from Blackburn.

Making way for the former Burton man was Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing and Gassan Ahadme – while official details of Miguel Azeez’s Arsenal return are yet to be released.

Click through the list of every January signing made in League One this winter.

1. Dion Charles Accrington to Bolton (permanent). (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Saikou Janneh Bristol City to Shrewsbury (loan). (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Morgan Whittaker Swansea to Lincoln (loan). (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Harvey Macadam Ashton United to Fleetwood (permanent). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales