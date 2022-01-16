Pompey new-boy Hayden Carter was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to MK Dons at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

League One transfer update: Every announced January transfer as Portsmouth confirm Blackburn defender and Charlton bring Birmingham striker back to London

Pompey announced their maiden signing of the 2022 Janaury transfer window yesterday after 72 hours of sizeable change.

By Sam Cox
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 3:10 pm

Prior to the defeat to MK Dons, the Blues confirmed the loan acquisition of Hayden Carter from Blackburn.

Making way for the former Burton man was Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing and Gassan Ahadme – while official details of Miguel Azeez’s Arsenal return are yet to be released.

However, Danny Cowley’s side aren’t the only to be active this month.

Click through the list of every January signing made in League One this winter.

1. Dion Charles

Accrington to Bolton (permanent). (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Saikou Janneh

Bristol City to Shrewsbury (loan). (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Morgan Whittaker

Swansea to Lincoln (loan). (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Harvey Macadam

Ashton United to Fleetwood (permanent). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

