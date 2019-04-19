Have your say

Lee Bradbury felt the Hawks’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Ebbsfleet United showed the best and worst traits of his side.

The hosts took a 3-0 lead into half-time at Westleigh Park, with Alfie Rutherford firing a double and Danny McNamara also on target.

However, Ebbsfleet were level just 11 minutes into the second period.

Former Pompey defender Sam Magri returned to the south coast to net the visitors’ equaliser.

Despite the Hawks already being relegated from the National League, they’re still aiming to finish as high as possible in the table.

And while Bradbury was disappointed his troops threw away a three-goal lead, he was pleased not to have lost the clash.

The boss said: ‘This game saw the best and worst of us.

‘In the first half we were great and achieved what we set out to do.

‘Then at the start of the second half we had a mad 15 minutes.

‘I don't know if we thought the game was already won but once they scored it gave them a lift.

‘We failed to stop a lot of crosses coming into our box and got penned in.

‘I am just pleased we didn't lose the game because that would have been awful.'

The Hawks are back in action when they travel to Aldershot on Monday.