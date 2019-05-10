Lee Molyneaux aiming to put Gosport Borough back on the map after being appointed new boss

Lee Molyneaux is excited by the challenge of returning the good times to Gosport Borough.

The 36-year-old has been named new Privett Park boss after Craig McAllister and Matt Tubbs were sacked.

Molyneaux beat off some serious competition to get the vote of chairman Iain McInnes.

The former Borough defender, who featured in their FA Trophy final defeat to Cambridge at Wembley in 2014, admits he is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing him.

Gosport have narrowly avoided relegation from Southern League premier division south in successive season.

But Molyneaux insists he won't be daunted by the job.

He said: ‘I am delighted to get the job and it is a challenge that I will relish.

‘It is my first senior managers post but I am a great believer in starting as high as you can.

‘I intend to match the same vision the chairman has for the club.

‘It is a club that craves and deserves success but the past few years have been difficult.

‘Football has an important part to play in the Gosport area and it is important we re-engage with the local community.

‘When I was at the club before I only knew success so my experience is probably different from others.

‘I haven't had any negative experiences so for me I only associate the club with positivity.

‘The club needs shaking up and a fresh start.

‘My aim is to bring a new era to Borough and help put the club back on the map.

‘I intend to do a lot of things differently from maybe they were done in the past.'

Molyneaux believes his time spent on the coaching team at the Hawks will stand him in good stead.

He has a lot of admiration for the way former Westleigh Park boss Lee Bradbury approached things.

One area he intends to replicate is the thoroughness and work ethic of his previous manager.

‘I am a workaholic,' said Molyneaux.

‘My time at Westleigh Park was very instructional and I learned a lot.

‘In some ways Lee Bradbury and I are cut from the same cloth.

‘We are both obsessed with little things and in leaving no stones unturned in our preparation.

‘Lee is as professional as they come treating the non-league exactly the same as when he was manager of AFC Bournemouth.

‘I intend to show that same attention to detail.'

Molyneaux is also pleased to get Kevin Braybrook on board as first-team coach.

He is a lecturer with the University Campus of Football Business based at Wembley.