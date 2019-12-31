Have your say

Lee Molyneaux knows exactly what Gosport Borough need as they start the new year against Hartley Wintney in the Southern League Premier South at Privett Park (3pm).

They need goals!

Sixth-placed Borough boast the second best defensive record in the league, but have failed to fire up front.

With only 24 goals in 22 games, Gosport have the worst scoring record in the top half of the table - even second bottom Dorchester have netted more times.

Because of this, Molyneaux's side have drawn eight games - more than any other team in their league.

Valuable points have been dropped due to Borough's failure to take their chances.

On many occasions Borough have been guilty of coming up short against teams in the lower reaches.

They will want to put that right against fifth-bottom Hartley Wintney.

Molyneaux knows his side must start turning their draws into wins if they are to achieve their ambition of making the play-offs.

Although they are only two points behind fifth-placed Swindon Supermarine, Borough have played up to three games more than some of the teams above them.

‘We need to start taking our chances,’ said Molyneaux.

‘With the strikers we have, we should be scoring a lot more goals.

‘All our strikers have been in for extra training and hopefully we can start getting it right.

‘Hartley Wintney will be the perfect game to start doing it.

‘Earlier in the season we were lucky to come away with a draw after they missed a last minute penalty.

‘It was probably the game where we created our most number of chances this season.

‘That has been the story of our campaign so far.’

Theo Lewis is a doubt for Gosport after picking up a knock in training, Josh Huggins is likely to be out for a couple of weeks injured and George Barker sits out the last game of his three-match suspension.

Goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty is back in training, though, and nearly back to full fitness.

‘At this stage we are seven points behind where we wanted to be,’ said Molyneaux.

‘We need to start the new year on the front foot.

‘Our defensive record wins us the league, but goals-wise we are in the bottom three.

‘That has to change otherwise we won't achieve what we set out to do.

‘Our first focus has to be on beating Hartley Wintney.

‘Hopefully our strikers will feel they have a point to prove.’