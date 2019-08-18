Lee Molyneaux: Gosport Borough lacked creativity and goals against Merthyr Town

Have your say

Gosport Borough paid the penalty again in their 1-0 Southern League premier division south defeat at Merthyr Town.

But manager Lee Molyneaux admitted his side didn’t do enough to justify coming back home from Wales with a win.

For the second time in four days Borough endured a narrow loss on the road, with a second-half spot-kick the difference.

The decisive moment came in the 70th minute, after Mike Carter bundled Ian Traylor over inside the area.

Traylor made no mistake from 12 yards, stroking the ball past visiting keeper Patrick O'Flaherty.

Molyneaux felt Borough didn't deserve to lose – yet didn't create enough to win it, either.

'The game was won and lost in midfield,' said Molyneaux.

'I didn't feel with the players we have in that area that we won enough second balls.

'We have few quibbles with the penalty because you can't dive in inside your own penalty area.

'There wasn't a great deal to shout about at either end.

'Our big positive is that we are still to concede a goal from open play after three games.

'In fact, we haven't even looked like conceding from open play.

'Again, we looked solid at the back.

'As in all the games so far our defensive unit kept their shape and discipline.

'We just lacked creativity and goals.’

Chances were at a premium before the break, with Joe Lea going closest for the visitors after 15 minutes.

O'Flaherty then produced a couple of good saves, before George Barker sent a powerful shot wide at the other end.

It remained a tight contest after the break and substitute Matt Paterson went close with a header.

After Merthyr broke the deadlock, Borough couldn't find a way back.

Molyneaux felt it was some of his more inexperienced players that came out of the game well.

'I was impressed with some of our youngsters,' he added.

'I need more from some of the more experienced players I have brought in.

'It is disappointing to come away from our first two away games without a point.

'We have to remember that Salisbury and Merthyr are two of the most difficult places to go and get a result.

'I will be looking for a reaction from the team when we return home against Hendon next weekend.’

Meanwhile, a dazzling second-half display earned Bognor their first win of the season in the Isthmian League premier division.

The Rocks stormed to a 5-0 victory with all the goals coming after the break.