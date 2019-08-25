Have your say

Gosport Borough maintained their 100 per cent start at home with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Hendon.

Manager Lee Molyneaux believes the Privett Park win can give them the confidence to pick up their first Southern League Premier Division South away points at Hartley Wintney tomorrow (3pm).

Molyneaux praised his Borough side;s defence, who are yet to concede goal from open play this season.

‘Sometimes you have to be prepared to grind out a result and I felt we did that,’ said Molyneaux.

‘Hendon are a big physical side and I felt we dealt with it really well.

‘We were stuck between a rock and a hard place.

‘Knowing Hendon are a team that get quickly out of the blocks, we had to make sure we were resolute, stable and kept our shape.

‘At the same time, being at home I wanted us to express ourselves, go forward and enjoy our football.

‘That was the first half in a nutshell.

‘I thought maybe we sat in a bit too much, but in the second half we did a lot better.’

The turning point in the game arrived 11 minutes after half-time, when George Barker handed the impetus to the hosts.

Receiving the ball inside the area Barker twisted and turned inside two defenders to open up a shooting chance.

His shot deflected off the inside of the near post and flew in at the base of the opposite upright.

‘The goal came out of nothing which is something a lot of our players can produce,’ added Molyneaux.

‘George deserved his goal because he worked really hard.’

Matt Paterson moments later broke clean through to chip his shot across the face of goal and narrowly wide.

In the blazing sunshine, Borough had to tough it out in the final 10 minutes as the visitors tried to save the game.

Molyneaux said: ‘We had a very good shape at the back again and our goalkeeper used his height to get away some dangerous crosses.

‘The only goals we have conceded have been from the penalty spot.

‘It will be the same at Harley Wintney, where we will have to mix it up again.’