Lee Molyneaux lauds Gosport Borough performance as frustrated Bognor see red

Gosport Borough's final pre-season game against Bognor on Friday night was marred by the Rocks having three players sent off.

Tommy Leigh, Harvey Whyte and Dan Smith all received their marching orders in the second half.

Borough coasted to an easy 6-1 win after outplaying the visitors from the start.

Borough manager Lee Molyneaux felt the Rocks’ problems shouldn't mask Borough's excellent performance.

'What happened was a great shame,’ said Molyneaux.

'I don't want what happened to detract from the good football we played.

‘It came from their sheer frustration at not being able to break us down.

‘They ran out of ideas and their reaction was very unlike Bognor.

‘We scored almost all our goals when they still had 11 players on the pitch.

‘I am delighted with the way my players stuck to the game plan.’

Borough took the lead after just two minutes, when Rory Williams curled in a cross which Liam Robinson diverted in with a diving header.

Further goals followed from Theo Lewis and Williams scoring with a glorious 25-yard free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Former Pompey youngster Smith pulled a goal back before the break but Borough continued to dominate after the restart.

George Barker notched a quick-fire double – one from the penalty spot – before the Rocks lost their heads.

The mayhem started on 68 minutes when Leigh received a second yellow card for a late challenge that sparked a heated reaction from both sets of players.

Whyte departed on 72 minutes for a second bookable offence, with Smith then sent off for dissent.

Sam Argent rounded off the Borough scoring towards the end.

'Overall, it was a very solid team performance and just what was needed going into our first league game of the season,' added Molyneaux.

'There is a big buzz going around the club at the moment.’

Borough open their Southern League premier south campaign against Taunton Town at Privett Park on Saturday.