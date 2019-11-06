Leigh admits ‘the best team won’ as Baffins crash out of the FA Vase in dramatic fashion

STEVE Leigh insisted ‘the best team won’ as Baffins Milton’s FA Vase dream was ended by Bradford Town.

The Rovers boss accused his players of failing to heed his half-time instructions on a night where Baffins turned in a below-par display.

‘Bradford came with a game plan which was to go route one and they stuck to it,’ said Leigh. ‘I told the lads at half-time to drop deep in a bid to nullify that, but they didn’t do that.

‘It’s about taking responsibility, as a team and as individuals - that’s the harsh reality of football.

‘It’s frustrating for me as a manager when I asked them to do things a certain way, and they didn’t do it. They (Bradford) looked the more dangerous team in the second half.

‘It’s mainly a young team and hopefully the players will learn the lessons from that defeat.

‘It is disappointing because we had a great run in the Vase last season and I was expecting another great run again.

‘We have been playing well for the last few weeks, but you didn’t see anything like the best of us tonight.’

Hampshire are now without any representation in the Vase, as the only two Wessex League clubs left in the tournament are from Dorset.

Christchurch beat Badshot Lea 2-1 on Tuesday with Brad Cherrett netting a penalty winner, and now host Falmouth on November 30 in the last 64.

Hamworthy United, meanwhile, are home to Plymouth Parkway.