Leigh concerned that Baffins Milton Rovers’ ongoing pitch problems could create end-of-season fixture chaos

Steve Leigh admits the pitch at the PMC Stadium is a matter of great concern to Baffins Milton Rovers.

His side have played just once in five weeks because of the bad weather - and haven’t hosted a league game since the end of October.

Leigh fears a fixture backlog – not helped by the weekend’s game at Fareham being postponed - could derail Baffins’ chances of enjoying a great Wessex League season.

'Our pitch is that wet it could still be two to three weeks before we get playing on it again,' said Leigh.

'We have had game after game called off.

'Tyler Moret has been trying to clear the final game of his suspension for weeks.

'Callum Dart is the same.

'There is work being done at the ground at the moment outside the pitch and every time we dig a couple of feet down water starts coming up.

'The water doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

'Any bit of rain we get just sits there and the ground is so soft.

'We are thinking of getting the ’sponges' they use at Arundel’s cricket ground to soak up the water.

'Hopefully the weather will improve and we can start to get more games under our belt.

'If things don't get better then we will find ourselves in the same boat as Farnham a couple of seasons ago.

'Then they found themselves playing four games a week and that isn't great.’

Because of their inactivity, Baffins have slipped down to mid-table.

Leigh, however, is happy with the progress his team is making and is focusing on developing young players at the club.

His two sons, Ashton and Tommy, have already progressed into the Isthmian League with Bognor Regis Town.

There is more young talent coming through with the likes of George Burgess and Robbie Taw.

Leigh's biggest disappointment in the first half of the season was the FA Vase exit to Bradford Town on November 6 - the club’s last home game.

'I will hold my hands up for that one because maybe I picked the wrong team,' said the manager.

'In the league, though, I can't fault the effort of the players.

'At times we have sat second, fourth and fifth.

'Maybe there were one or two games we should have won and didn't, but that happens every year.

'The important thing is that the players learn from those games.

'As long as our players keep moving in the right direction, then we can feel that we are doing our job.'

Baffins are due to host Lymington in the Wessex League next Saturday. If the game goes ahead, it will be only their seventh home league match of the season