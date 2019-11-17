Leigh gets a lot of satisfaction as Baffins come from behind to win on the road again

Steve Leigh lauded the battling qualities of Baffins Milton Rovers after their 2-1 win at Hamworthy United.

For the second successive week, Baffins came from behind away from home to grab all three points in the Wessex League Premier after Eddie Hodge had put Tim Sills’ Hammers ahead.

A week earlier, Baffins had fallen 2-0 down at Lymington before hitting back to triumph 4-2.

'We can take a lot of satisfaction from our performance,' said Leigh as his third-placed side narrowed the gap on leaders Alresford to six points.

'In the second half we had to dig in.

'We rode our luck a bit at times but we deserved it.

‘We shaded the first half but Hamworthy are a good side and threw everything at us after the break.

'Our centre half Ben Spranger was awesome and we kept them out.

'At the same time we always looked dangerous on the counter-attack.'

Brandon Miller scored a first half equaliser with former Pompey Academy player Tommy Scutt - the dual registered Bognor player who was making a rare Baffins appearance - hitting an 85th minute winner.

It was Baffins’ third straight league success and their fifth in the last six matches.

A fascinating contest with Horndean is next up at The PMC Stadium this Wednesday.

Last season Horndean had the upper hand – drawing 1-1 at Baffins and winning 2-0 at home with goals from Alfie Lis and Connor Duffin. Both of those were on target at the weekend as Horndean completed a Wessex double over leaders Alresford with a 4-1 home success.