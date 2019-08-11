Level-headed Lee Molyneaux enjoys perfect start as Gosport Borough boss

Have your say

Gosport Borough suggested they are ready to lift themselves out of the doldrums following an emphatic opening-day 3-0 win against Taunton Town.

After three years of battling relegation, the Privett Park outfit lifted spirits with a performance that suggests they can challenge at the top of the Southern League premier division south table this season.

Theo Lewis opened the scoring for Gosport Borough against Taunton Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Goals from Theo Lewis, George Barker and substitute Marley Ridge gave manager Lee Molyneaux the perfect start in charge.

The new Borough boss felt his first game could not have gone any better against a Taunton side that reached the play-offs last season.

‘I couldn't have wished for a better start and we thoroughly deserved it,' said Molyneaux.

‘Our experience was a massive factor.

‘Taunton didn't really set out how we thought they would but our experience allowed us to adapt.

‘We have got men out there and they made the necessary decisions themselves.

‘I was very impressed with how robust we were.

‘You look around the changing room and everyone has belief and confidence in each other.

‘We believe if we do what we set out to and work hard at it then we will be okay.’

In difficult gale-force winds, Borough took charge early on and had the better of a competitive first half.

The hosts had four players in their starting line-up who played National League football last season and it showed.

After four minutes Rory Williams burst between two defenders and crossed to Sam Argent.

His clever back-heel fell to Lewis, who tucked the ball in from six yards.

It was a dream start, and although Taunton upped their tempo at the start of the second half, Borough contained them.

When the visitors were reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark Borough quickly made it count.

Williams and Argent linked up to set up Barker for a good finish.

Ridge then put the icing on the cake in the final minute.

Molyneaux believes he can bring the good times back to Borough but insists they must not get ahead of themselves.

'We haven't done anything yet except win one game,' added the manager.

‘A lot of people might get carried away but we are only on the first step of a long journey.’