'Love this ... Wasn't expecting him to be dropped ... Winning the league' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to Danny Cowley's team news at AFC Wimbledon with new recruits from Blackburn and Coventry starting
The Fratton faithful have announced their delight with Danny Cowley’s starting XI for the trip to AFC Wimbledon tonight.
Both of Pompey’s January acquisitions, Hayden Carter (centre-back) and Tyler Walker (striker), will make their debuts at Plough Lane.
And the fans who have travelled to London, and stayed on the south coast, have voiced their opinions online.
Here’s the best of the reactions from Twitter
@MarkRoser9: Yesssssss boys love this cone on lads
@Willmott3Sam: Wasn’t expecting Curtis to be dropped but the rest is amazing
@pfcsam: Winning. The. League.
@Lewieboy: 3 points incoming
@jamiefox83: Go pleased to see Freeman , Curtis & Williams dropped.
@Jake_PFC: That is beautiful
@Perry_PFC: walker hat trick
@CordenJamie: I genuinely think this team has the title wrapped up by March
@LewPeet: This is our strongest possible lineup with Robbo, Tunni, Crackers and Curtis benched. Top team
@EwanHallett: Best starting XI since Checkatrade final
