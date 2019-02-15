Lovedean eye more cup glory with win over Duke

Have your say

AFC Lovedean reached their third semi-final of the season after their 3-2 victory over Duke of Connaught Reserves in the Hampshire Junior Cup.

Lovedean took the lead against the run of play through Luke Thomas but conceded almost immediately from a corner.

They soon regained their advantage, again through another Thomas strike, and then one from Cal Jenkins.

The second half saw Connaught apply plenty of pressure and they scored with 10 minutes to go.

However, Lovedean held on to make it 11 wins in a row.

In the Sunday League senior division, AFC Southbourne and AFC Portchester went head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash.

Southbourne made a good start and put Portchester under plenty of pressure with constant attacks and good football.

But with Portchester held firm, with keeper Jack Hampson making some great saves.

They were eventually breached, however, when the leaders took the lead with a great strike from 20 yards.

Portchester hit back when Lincoln Peppal was fouled just outside the box.

His brother, Jake, then stepped up to hit a great strike under the defensive wall. to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half saw Portchester start very well and Moulay Ousman scored a quick hat-trick to put them in control.

Southbourne then reduced the arrears, only for Ousman to score a fourth after a great run and pass from Harry Birmingham.

Tyler Morret was then rewarded for his efforts with a goal, before Southbourne scored a late consolation.

The other game played in the senior division saw Kerley Builders come away with a 2-0 victory against Freehouse.

On target for the Builders were Jess Patrick and Aidan McAyery.

Two goals from Barry Jeans and one from Ryan Findlay was not enough for AFC Eastney to gain victory over FC Fenix in division four.

They eventually went down 5-3 to Fenix

Meanwhile, in division five Jameson Arms have been crowned champions after their win against Fratton Trades Res.

- PAUL OASTLER