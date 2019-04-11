Have your say

Dave Carter is encouraging his Moneyfields players to have a night out on Friday ahead of their Southern League division one south game at Evesham Town on Sunday (3pm).

He is hoping they will then have a rare Saturday night in ahead of the crucial game.

That means they should be refreshed and ready to go when they play a day later than normal for a weekend.

The Moneys boss said: ‘Traditionally Saturday after a game is the night out for the players. Playing on a Sunday messes that up but we have to be disciplined about it.

‘Evesham ground share with Gloucester City so the game has been moved.

‘Though playing on a Sunday has a different feel about it we must prepare for it in exactly the same way.

‘It is an important game for both teams.

‘We want to finish as high up as we can to guarantee a home game in the semi-finals.

‘They are still pushing for the play-offs and probably need to win this to make it.

‘The play-off situation is complicated this season with only five promotion places available for seven play-off winners.

‘They will decide it on a points per games played ratio.

‘I reckon we will need to finish on 74 points which means we need another seven from our remaining games.

‘Cirencester are breathing down our necks and the last thing we want to do is surrender third place to them.’

Carter is boosted by having some of his most experienced players returning at just the right time.

Steve Hutchings scored within four minutes of his return from a four-match ban in the 4-2 win at Slimbridge.

He is the leading scorer for the team despite missing games earlier in the season with a suspension as well.

‘It is no coincidence that after going two games without scoring on his return we score four,’ said Carter.

‘He occupies defenders and creates the space for others to exploit.’

The return of experienced defender Brett Poate is equally important.

Carter added: ‘We are getting key players back just at the right time.

‘When they are missing we have to put square pegs in round holes.’

The only absentee is full-back Robbie Evans who is unavailable.