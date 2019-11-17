Maloney and Howes praised by Horndean boss following drubbing of Wessex League leaders Alresford

Jack Maloney was described as an ‘absolute pleasure to coach’ after his double strike helped Horndean complete a Wessex League double over leaders Alresford.

The 24-year-old made 10 first team appearances for Pompey before being released by the Blues in 2015.

He has been with Horndean virtually ever since - finishing the 2016/17 season as the club’s second highest scorer with 19 goals and netting 11 in both of the subsequent campaigns.

Maloney put Deans on their way to victory over Alresford with a first minute strike from close range, and then made it 3-1 from 25 yards just before the hour mark.

‘I know some people say that Jack is not that interested in football, that he’s not too bothered about it,’ said Deans boss Michael Birmingham.

‘But he’s an absolute pleasure to coach. He’s always the first one out there at training and usually the last one to come off.

‘Could he play at a higher level? Of course he could.’

Maloney is not alone in that amongst the Deans squad.

‘My captain Ash Howes could also play at a higher level. He was absolutely tremendous today,’ enthused Birmingham.

The manager is delighted that Miles Everett has become the latest Horndean player to progress up the pyramid.

The striker - 23 goals for the Deans in 2017/18 - made his Southern League debut for Moneyfields at the weekend.

He joins the likes of Benny Read (Hawks), Sam Smart (Eastleigh), Tommy Leigh (Bognor) and Ashton Leigh (Bognor) in swapping Five Heads Park for a higher division.