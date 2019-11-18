Manager converts ‘worst penalty you’ll ever see’ as Fleetlands progress in Hampshire Trophy

Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey was among the scorers as his side progressed to the last 32 of the Hampshire Trophy.

Bessey came on as a late sub – his first appearance of the season - and converted ‘the worst penalty you’ll ever see’ to help his side trounce Southampton Leaguers Hamble United 6-0.

‘The penalty was so bad the keeper had time to dive the wrong way, then get back up and dive the other way to save it,’ said Bessey. ‘He got a hand to it but somehow it still went in.

‘The fact I scored had nothing to do with talent.

‘Having said that, the stats don’t lie - that’s one game and one goal for me this season.

‘I’ve now scored more goals than some of my midfielders, and I’ll certainly be ribbing them about that!’

Bessey’s 83rd minute spot-kick made it 4-0, and three minutes later Matt Andrews took his seasonal tally to 15 by completing his hat-trick.

There was still time for captain Tommy Woodward to grab his second goal.

‘We were as rusty as hell, not having played for four weeks,’ reported Bessey. ‘We missed so many sitters in the first half it was untrue.’

Fleetlands now face fellow HPL top flight club Overton in the last 32, having already beaten them 3-0 in the league this season.

Locks Heath were knocked out of the Trophy 4-2 by fast-improving Winchester Castle.

Jake Alford and Charlie Moore replied for the hosts.

Whiteley Wanderers won 2-1 at Baffins Milton Reserves and will now face Sholing Reserves - 7-2 winners at Lyndhurst - in the third round.

Hampshire Trophy 3rd Round (December 7, 1.45pm)

Clanfield v Hedge End Town, Broughton v AFC Portchester Res/Hartley Wintney Res, Bournemouth Sports (Parley) v Colden Common, Fareham Town Res v Infinity, Traco Athletic v Bush Hill, Bournemouth Manor v Moneyfields Res, Brading Town v Winchester Castle, Whitecroft & Barton v Hayling United, Overton United v Fleetlands, Ropley v Hamble Club Reserves, BTC Southampton v Northwood St Johns, Shanklin v Folland Sports Reserves, Alton Reserves v Christchurch Reserves, Fawley Reserves v West Wight,

Whiteley Wanderers v Sholing Reserves, Frimley v Binstead & Cob.