Dave Carter insists Moneyfields can launch a second half of the season bid to reach the Southern League Division One South play-offs.

His side will aim to set the ball rolling with a win against AFC Totton at Dover Road today (1pm).

It has been a hugely disappointing first half of the campaign with plenty of trials and tribulations.

Big summer signings Scott Donnelly and Darrell Cundy departed in the early weeks, delivering a huge blow to Carter's plans.

Moneys also suffered some heavy away beatings and at one stage Carter even walked away for a couple of weeks to contemplate his future.

Although they are currently fifth from bottom - just four points above the relegation zone - they do have games in hand on all the teams above them.

A win against 18th-placed AFC Totton is seen as essential if they are to start climbing the league.

Reaching the play-offs is a big ask as they trail fifth-placed Winchester City by 14 points.

But Carter's first problem is getting his team back to match sharpness after a long lay-off.

‘It is almost four weeks since we played a game,’ he said.

‘We know that we face a difficult challenge but we do have games in hand.

‘Of the 14 games played, nine of them have been away.

‘Also, a number of our home games have been against the top sides.

‘It has been a tough first half of the season but we have a squad capable of turning things around.

‘The key to it is getting games played and going on a winning run.

‘We accept we have a lot of catching up to do.

‘Players are starting to come back and we are getting closer to having a full squad to choose from.’

Tyler Giddings remains suspended but Zak Sharp could finally make his debut after signing from Blackfield & Langley.

Ellis Grant will continue in goal after replacing the injured Jake Hallett for his debut against Evesham on December 7 - Moneys’ last outing.

Curtis Da Costa and striker Ryan Pennery - who scored twice in a 4-1 win at Totton back in August - return to the squad after injury.

‘Our changing room is second to none for players willing to fight for each other,' said Carter.

‘The team spirit is fantastic.

‘Totton will present us with a tricky challenge.

‘They are fighting to stay up and have signed new players.’

Totton have only tasted one league win since September 14, while Moneys have only won once at home in the league all term.