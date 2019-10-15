Matt Paterson on target again as Gosport stretch unbeaten run to four league games

Gosport Borough stretched their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-1 draw at Walton Casuals in Southern League Premier South tonight.

Matt Paterson scored his fourth goal in as many games but Borough couldn't hold on for the win.

After a slow start Borough grew into the game and had the better chances in the opening half.

The first opportunity fell to Liam Robinson who glanced his header wide from a good position.

Pat Suraci sent a powerful drive narrowly wide and home goalkeeper Alex Tokarczyk rescued his side twice before the break.

The home side went closest on the stroke of half-time with a Rohdell Gordon shot that clipped the post.

Paterson struck to give Borough a 67th minute lead after capitalising on some poor defence from the home side.

Eleven minutes later Casuals pegged Borough back with a Dave Fitzpatrick equaliser which bounced in off the far post.

Both goalkeepers produced outstanding saves to keep the scores level.

Joe Lea also cleared off the goal line as Borough came under late pressure.

Baffins Milton Rovers can climb to second in the Wessex Premier if they beat Christchurch at the PMC Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Manager Steve Leigh rates the visitors as a much-improved outfit and predicts winning won't be straightforward.

'I expect Christchurch to finish as a top eight side,' said Leigh.

'It is another game where we have to make sure that we are at it.

'We will have to play with hunger and desire.'

Baffins will be looking for a third straight league win after beating Solent and Shaftesbury recently. They have another home game this Saturday against leaders Alresford.

AFC Portchester host Overton United in the Russell Cotes Cup at the Crest Finance Stadium tomorrow (7.45pm).

Royals manager Mick Catlin expects to ring the changes against the Hampshire Premier League visitors.

'We have a lot of tired bodies after our long Vase trip to Cullompton,' said Catlin.

'It is a chance to use players from our strong youth and reserve team set up.

'They can show us what they can do.'