McAllister: Gosport Borough must finish job of avoiding relegation with win over Wimborne

Craig McAllister has demanded Gosport Borough finish the job of avoiding relegation from the Southern League premier division south by defeating Wimborne Town today (3pm).

The Privett Park side hauled themselves out of the drop zone with an emphatic 5-0 win at Staines Town on Saturday.

It means Borough's fate rests in their own hands with two games remaining.

And McAllister knows another win against Wimborne on their own patch can virtually guarantee them safety for another season.

The player-manager said: ‘Our fate is now back in our own hands and that was what we wanted.

‘It is all about what we do and not having to rely on other results.

‘Now we must look to finish the job in what is a massive game.

‘We must look to produce the same energy, desire and work-rate against Wimborne.

‘It is another tough game but one the players are looking forward to.

‘They did the business against Staines to make sure we got the result we needed.

‘Staines might be bottom of the league but it was important that we didn't underestimate them.

‘We created lots of chances and could have ended up in double figures.

‘There wasn't a time when we didn't feel in control.’

Borough scored the only goal of the first half at Staines after McAllister and Pennery linked to put George Barker in to score against his former club.

The visitors settled matters with four goals in the opening fifteen minutes of the second period.

Ibra Sekajja crashed a shot into the top corner of the net from outside the area a minute after the beak.

McAllister curled a shot home before Charlie Davis finished another well worked move.

Barker finished the scoring with a fine individual goal.

Borough now go into their clash against 14th-placed Wimbourne filled with confidence.

But McAllister insists his troops must be clinical in front of goal.

He added: ‘It was a decent performance in which we showed good intensity.

‘Now we must look to build on it.

‘We are unlikely to get so many chances against Wimborne so it is vital we take them when they come along.

‘There is also going to be the need for great concentration at the back.

‘They have a forward in Toby Holmes who scores a lot of goals.

‘We have to make sure that we watch him and don't give him any opportunities.

‘After Saturday we can go into the game with a bit of confidence.

‘All I can ask is the players produce the same quality and hard work.

‘If they do that then we will give ourselves the best chance.’