Midweek Wessex League fixtures set to go ahead as scheduled amid Southern Combination League fuel crisis postponements

Moneyfields and AFC Portchester, who met in the FA Vase on Saturday, are in Wessex Premier action this midweek. Picture: Daniel Haswell

But The News understands there are no plans for the Wessex League to follow suit in postponing matches.

Across the two Wessex League divisions, there are 11 games due to be staged this midweek, with 10 of those in the top tier Premier Division.

At present, all of those will go ahead as planned and it is believed the league committee have not met with regards to offering clubs the chance to call games off because of fuel issues.

PO postcode Wessex Premier sides Moneyfields, US Portsmouth, AFC Portchester, Horndean, Baffins Milton Rovers and Fareham Town all have matches this midweek.

Moneys and USP face-off at Dover Road tomorrow night, while the Royals welcome the Deans on the same evening – both in the league.

High-scoring Fareham entertain Christchurch on Tuesday, with Baffins’ battle with Cowes Sports at the PMC Stadium the only Wessex fixture scheduled for Wednesday night.

Along with the SCFL, several fixtures across the Isthmian League have been postponed.

Sussex-based Bognor's meeting with Leatherhead tomorrow night at Nyewood Lane will no longer take place after clubs were given the option by the league to call off games if they felt travel would be too difficult amid the current fuel crisis.