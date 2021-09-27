Midweek Wessex League fixtures set to go ahead as scheduled amid Southern Combination League fuel crisis postponements
Scheduled midweek matches across the Wessex League are set to take place as planned amid the nationwide fuel shortage.
The step 5 and 6 Southern Combination League have opted to postpone all fixtures due to be staged on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the current fuel crisis.
But The News understands there are no plans for the Wessex League to follow suit in postponing matches.
Across the two Wessex League divisions, there are 11 games due to be staged this midweek, with 10 of those in the top tier Premier Division.
At present, all of those will go ahead as planned and it is believed the league committee have not met with regards to offering clubs the chance to call games off because of fuel issues.
PO postcode Wessex Premier sides Moneyfields, US Portsmouth, AFC Portchester, Horndean, Baffins Milton Rovers and Fareham Town all have matches this midweek.
Moneys and USP face-off at Dover Road tomorrow night, while the Royals welcome the Deans on the same evening – both in the league.
High-scoring Fareham entertain Christchurch on Tuesday, with Baffins’ battle with Cowes Sports at the PMC Stadium the only Wessex fixture scheduled for Wednesday night.
Along with the SCFL, several fixtures across the Isthmian League have been postponed.
Sussex-based Bognor's meeting with Leatherhead tomorrow night at Nyewood Lane will no longer take place after clubs were given the option by the league to call off games if they felt travel would be too difficult amid the current fuel crisis.
Southern League Premier South side Gosport Borough's home meeting with Wimborne Town on Wednesday is still on at present.