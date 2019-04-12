Have your say

Lee Bradbury has praised the contribution of his two young Millwall loan players Harry Donovan and Danny McNamara.

Both have come into the Hawks squad at a difficult time but shown great commitment to the cause.

Harry Donovan. Picture: Vernon Nash (060419-057)

They have coped well coming into a squad battling against relegation from the Vanarama National League

Bradbury believes both they and the club have benefited.

The Hawks manager said: ‘They have both come in and stood up to the challenge.

‘In our situation some players might have gone under but they have faced it head on.

‘Harry came into the side at Maidenhead and has got better and better.

‘He hadn’t played a lot of football up to then and took a couple of games to show his full sharpness.

‘At 21 years of age he looks a promising player who will want to start pushing for a first team place at Millwall.

‘He is fit, gets around the park well, and possesses good vision.

‘Danny is two years younger and played against us for Dover earlier this season.

‘I liked what I saw then and he has good confidence in his ability.

‘He has shown experience beyond his years.

‘In his performances he has shown himself to be aggressive with his tackling.

‘Playing in the National league will be a good experience for him moving forward.

‘Both players are determined and committed which is what you would expect from players coming out of Millwall.’

Bradbury will have plenty of positive things to report on the pair when he feeds back to Millwall manager Neil Harris.