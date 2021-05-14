Milton Rovers favourites to land City of Portsmouth Sunday League title this weekend

Shane Cornish scores with a header as Milton Rovers defeated North End Cosmos 3-0 at Furze Lane. Pic: Kevin Shipp

Milton currently lead Southdowns by three points with a plus seven better goal difference.

There are two ways Southdowns could win the title.

The first is by completing the double over a Milton side who have won six, drawn one and lost one of their eight games so far.

Milton Rovers celebrate a goal against North End Cosmos. Picture: Kevin Shipp.

The second is by beating Rovers by four or more goals in one of the two games and drawing the other.

Any other combination of results will see Milton crowned champions.

For the second weekend running, Milton defeated North End Cosmos 3-0 at Furze Lane - Shane Cornish, George Crewe and Rob Taw on target.

The other game in the top flight saw Lee Phillips and Lincoln Pepall give Wicor Mill a 2-1 victory against Purbrook United.

Milton are also through to the final of the Victory Cup after a 5-3 success at Village in Gosport on Thursday.

Ashton Leigh and Tyler Moret both scored twice with Cornish completing the nap hand.

Freehouse missed the chance to clinch the Division 2 title when they were held 2-2 by AFC Portchester Reserves.

Freehouse would have won the title had they won, but Mauro Morais’ double strike was cancelled out by a Luke Musselwhite brace for the Royals.

Seagull will win the title this Sunday if they win their last match against Portchester. Any other result and Freehouse are champions.

Freehouse stormed into the semi-finals of the PDFA Sunday Intermediate Cup on Thursday with a 7-3 victory at Lee Rangers.

Morais again netted twice with Matt Deans, Rob Lucas, Alfie Fisher, Luke Baker and Brad Willett also on target.

Friends Fighting Cancer are another Division 2 side through to the last four after beating lower division Old Boys Athletic 3-1 on the same evening.

Freehouse Reserves are champions of Division 3 after a double header victory over Shelford Rovers.

Jay Grist (2) and Bradley Silvester scored in the first match, a 3-0 victory, with Levi Chalk, Harry Leigh and Ryan Jenkins netting in a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture against the side who began the day in second place.

Freehouse have won 11 of their 13 league games, with the other two drawn.

Fleur De Lys jumped above Shelford into second spot after 6-0 and 6-1 thrashings of Watersedge Park at Burnaby Road

Archie Scott (2), Logan Vickers-Main (2), Lewis Kilford and Charlie Jewell struck in the first match, with Scott (3), Jack Hopwood, Clark Winning and Vickers-Main on target in the second.

Luke Chalcraft (5) led the Old Boys Athletic spree in their 9-0 pasting of Cross Keys Athletic. Matt Cooper (2), Aaron Freeman and Callum Jenkins also scored.

Reece Austin and Brandon Miller netted as Bedhampton Village won 2-1 against Samba.