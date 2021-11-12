Mixed fortunes for City of Portsmouth Sunday League sides in Hampshire FA cups

Bransbury score during their Hampshire Sunday Vase win over Fratton Trades. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Goals from Josh Holmes (2) and Jay Eames gave Wicor Mill a 3-1 victory at divisional rivals Purbrook, who replied through Oliver Page.

North End Cosmos also reached the last eight with a 3-1 success at north Hampshire side Shoulder of Mutton.

Seagull, though, saw their hopes end with a 5-1 home thumping by Southampton Sunday Leaguers Sarisbury Athletic at Farlington.

Wicor Mill now travel to Hawley in the quarter-finals while Cosmos are also on the road again, at East Christchurch SSC.

Hawley reached the last eight with a 5-2 home victory over Freehouse A, who twice replied through Brad Willett.

There are only two City of Portsmouth sides in the last 32 of the Hampshire FA Sunday Trophy - Cosham Trades and The Meon.

Cosham progressed by winning 3-1 at Blackbrook on penalties, after a 4-4 draw, while Max Davies (2), George Caister, Billy Musson and Brad Hayward netted in The Meon’s 5-0 win at Rushmere.

Freehouse Reserves were beaten 6-4 at Cameron, replying through Jordan Garner, Paul Baker, Peter Hunt and Harry Leigh, while Southsea United were beaten 4-1 at FC Hadjuk.

Southletico are through to the third round of the Hampshire FA Sunday Vase after knocking out one division higher Berewood.

Harry Hatherley struck his third hat-trick in his last five games as Southletico clinched a dramatic 3-2 success.

Hatherley’s opening goal came in the first minute and, after Berewood had hit back to lead at half-time, he converted two second half spot-kicks - the second in the last minute. Hatherley now has 13 goals in five games.

Freehouse A will play fellow CoP outfit Bransbury Wanderers in the third round of the Vase.

Freehouse handed Hamble United a 9-0 drubbing thanks to goals from Jason Shrewsbury (2), Andrew Oliver (2), Adam White (2), Jordan Lane, Will Connole and James Wilson.

Braces from Shay Hood and Jack Ainsley saw Bransbury progress with a 4-2 victory over Fratton Trades.

Bayley Whitcombe hit a hat-trick as Shepherds Crook triumphed 5-2 at Millbrook, Lewis Hill, and Harry Sykes also on target.

Saturn Royale are also through after a 3-2 home win over Academy, Daniel Stannard, Chris Welburn and Courage Nyenya on target.

Michael Anslow led a Watersedge goal spree as they thrashed Halfway Inn Reserves 9-1 in the Vase. Further goals came from Steve Southam (2), Lewis Marsden, Jack Fairbairn, Daniel Udy and Lee Watson.

Barry Jeans (2), Sam Hatherley, Lewis Saunders and Toby Funnell scored as Horndean United beat Waterlooville Wanderers 5-2.

Friends Fighting Cancer A defeated AFC Prospect Farm Rangers 3-1 with goals from Dale Clark, Gary Thorn and sub Billy Mooney. Blake Bicknell replied.

Gulusan Karapinar and Rhys Jones replied as Freehouse B were beaten 4-2 in the cup by Whiteheart United.

William Abrahart and David Mellor netted as Co-Op Dragons’ Vase hopes were ended with a 4-2 loss at Bridgemary Borough Colts.