Molyneaux backing his squad’s ‘professionalism’ over hectic Christmas scheduled

Lee Molyneaux is backing the professionalism of his Gosport Borough squad in a bid to bolster their Southern League Premier South play-off push.

Borough are just outside the play-off places and four points adrift of fifth-placed Swindon Supermarine.

A good festive points haul could take Borough to where they want to be heading into 2020.

They start their holiday programme with a demanding trip up the A3 to face Metropolitan Police at Imber Court (3pm).

'This is an important time of year with a lot of points at stake,' said Molyneaux.

'It is as much about the kind of togetherness in the squad as it is the performances.

'With so much going on over the Christmas period, it can be a difficult time for players.

'Luckily we possess one of the most - if not the most - professional squad in our league.

'Most of our players have played at a higher level and have come from good footballing backgrounds.

'They know what is required of them over the holiday period.

'As a group I like to think they are very disciplined and know what needs to be done.

'We have had our Christmas party already and hopefully that is all out of their system.'

After dropping home points against lowly pair Yate and Dorchester, Borough got back to winning ways against Harrow last weekend.

Molyneaux felt his side showed signs they were getting back to the level of performance expected from them.

'We got back to playing our normal pattern,' he recalled.

'That is being very tight defensively and creating lots of chances.

'I felt we had got our identity back.

'That is what we are about when we are at our best.

'We still have one of the best defensive records in our league.

'The game at Met Police will be tough and I am looking for the players to keep doing their jobs.

'They have to trust the system.

'We know that we have ground to make up on the teams above us.

'This is because we have dropped points at home against teams in the lower reaches of the league.

'We try to win all our games and three points this weekend would be very welcome.'

Josh Huggins - who went off injured in the first half against Harrow - is definitely ruled out by a groin strain while top scorer Matt Paterson - eight goals in the league this season - will face a late fitness test.