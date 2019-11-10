Molyneaux delighted that Gosport are re-igniting their FA Trophy love affair

Lee Molyneaux is pleased to see Gosport Borough, the 2014 losing finalists, re-igniting their love affair with the FA Trophy.

He felt Borough did what was necessary to see off lower division Melksham Town 4-2 in their second round qualifying tie at Privett Park.

Theo Lewis in action for Gosport during their win against Melksham

'It is never easy when you are up against a team playing at a lower level,' said Molyneaux.

'All the expectations were on us and we dealt with it okay.

'There are always upsets in the cup and we wanted to make sure we weren't one of them.

'I felt we did that comfortably.

Marley Ridge on the ball for Gosport against Melksham

'We scored when we needed to but then took our foot off the gas at times.

'It wasn't a top performance from us but in cup games it is all about getting through to the next round.

'The two goals we conceded were disappointing because that is uncharacteristic of us.

'At the same time it was nice to score four which is something that we haven't been doing.'

Matt Paterson gave Borough a dream start, opening the scoring after only three minutes.

Rory Williams got in down the flank and crossed for Paterson to convert.

Borough remained in control for the rest of the half and increased their lead a minute before the break.

Theo Lewis showed great composure after the ball was threaded through to him.

Refusing to rush, he took his time before slotting his shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Melksham - who recently let in six goals against Moneyfields in a Southern League Division 1 South game - pulled a goal back on 51 minutes.

But Chris Flood calmed Borough's nerves by restoring their two-goal advantage two minutes later with the first goal of his second spell at Privett Park.

Williams again proved the architect and, though Flood's effort was cleared after hitting the post, the referee's assistant ruled it had already crossed the line.

Four minutes later Melksham reduced the arrears again, but Paterson sealed Borough's progress three minutes from the end.

Pat Suraci and Flood combined to put the striker in for his second goal.

'The important thing is that we are in the draw for the next round,' said Molyneaux.

'It would be nice to get another home draw.

'We always seem to play better in front of our own fans.'

Gosport won £3,000 from the Trophy prize fund as a result of the win, to go alongside the £2,450 they received for beating Farnborough in the previous round.

National League South clubs such as Hawks enter the competition when the third qualifying round draw is made on Monday.