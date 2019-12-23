Moneyfields aiming to finally kickstart their Southern League season

Dave Carter expects Moneyfields to finally kickstart their season over the festive period.

They start with a Southern League Division One South Hampshire derby at second from bottom Basingstoke Town on Boxing Day.

It has been a difficult first half to the campaign, leaving Moneyfields - who finished fifth last season - languishing 15th.

Despite this, Carter believes his squad is still capable of pushing for the end of season play-off places.

A win at Basingstoke will fuel the belief they can achieve that.

Carter is hoping that his team are not too rusty after suffering a two-week lay-off due to the weather.

Games against Larkhall and Mangotsfield fell victim to waterlogged pitches.

With Ryan Pennery ready to return from injury, it means Carter might finally be able to field his first-choice partnership up front.

Pennery and Steve Hutchings have only appeared twice together so far this season and neither were in the league.

Full-back Zak Sharp, signed from Blackfield & Langley, is expected to make his long-awaited debut.

Carter is keen for his side to get back into action.

'We have had a two-week lay off which isn't ideal,' he said.

'It has given us a little bit of time to get one or two players free from niggles.

'They are chomping at the bit to get playing again.

'I am looking for six points from our two holiday games.

'It won't be easy because Basingstoke and AFC Totton (the New Year’s Day visitors to Dover Road) are both battling for points.

'If we are to climb the league, now is a good time to start.

'We have only played 14 league games when some other teams have played 17 or 18.

'The first half of the season has been frustrating for us.

'First we were disrupted by injuries and suspensions and then the weather.

'It will be all about how quickly we can get back into our pattern of play.

'We need to get ourselves on a good winning run.'

Apart from Tyler Giddings, who is suspended, the visitors have a full strength squad to choose from.

In previous seasons Moneyfields have been strong in the first half and tailed away after Christmas.

Carter accepts his team need to reverse that trend this time around.