Moneyfields and Paulsgrove will relish cup final battle. Portsmouth fans eye success to crown Fratton Park occasion

Moneyfields and Paulsgrove bring the curtain down on their football season in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Fratton Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Both teams have enjoyed a successful campaign and are keen to put the icing on the cake by lifting the trophy.

Dave Carter's side reached the Southern League division one south play-offs, losing on penalties to Yate Town in the semi-finals.

Paulsgrove finished third in the Hampshire Premier League.

The Hawks were originally due to contest the final but a change of manager and the departure of most of their players led to their withdrawal.

As a result losing semi-finalists Paulsgrove were reinstated.

Though Paulsgrove play three levels below, Carter recognises underestimating them would be a major mistake.

He said: ‘It is a cup final and both teams will be up for it. For the players it is a rare chance to play on a Football League ground. It means a lot to them.

‘They will want to go out and make the most of it.

‘Playing at Fratton Park is also special because most if not all involved are also Pompey supporters.

‘You don’t see many shirts from other clubs in the city.

‘Paulsgrove did well in their league and we will be giving them every respect.

‘We know we won’t be able to take anything for granted.

‘It is a special occasion and both teams are bound to give it 100 per cent.’

Carter believes his team are ready after getting over the disappointment of the play-offs.

They found themselves in a very difficult situation, playing their semi-final knowing they couldn’t be promoted even if they won.

With the leagues being restructured it meant there were limited promotion places available.

It was decided on a points-per-game ratio over the season and Moneyfields missed out.

Carter was proud of the way his players still approached the game.

He added: ‘The players gave it a real go and only lost on penalties.

‘We are determined to put that disappointment behind us and winning at Fratton Park would be a fitting end to our campaign.

‘It would send us into the summer break on a real high.’

Moneyfields are without captain Steve Hutchings. The striker is suspended.