Moneyfields ask Dave Carter to ‘reconsider’ resignation

DAVE Carter has been asked ‘to reconsider’ his resignation as Moneyfields manager.

Carter last week stepped down after four years as manager, citing increased work pressures.

During his time at Dover Road Moneys won promotion from the Wessex League to the Southern League and become Portsmouth’s leading non league club in the process.

Chairman Pete Seiden has revealed all parties have been given a few weeks to think things over.

‘We’ve met with Dave this week and asked him to reconsider his decision,’ explained the chairman.

‘Mat Jones and Gavin Spurway are happy to carry on taking the team for the next few games.

‘In a month’s time we’ll sit back down again and see where we go.

‘We didn’t want to make any rash decisions.’

Jones and Spurway have taken charge of Moneys’ last two Southern League matches - a 3-0 win at Barnstaple and Tuesday’s 0-0 home stalemate with Cirencester in front of a crowd which included Carter.

Moneys are without a game this weekend due to their early FA Trophy elimination.

Jones said: I’m happy to have a break now - it gives us the chance to work with the lads in training for a while.

‘Lewis Fennemore has just come back after three weeks out, and Ryan Pennery has been out for even longer.

‘A break this weekend will do them good.’

Pennery - this season’s four-goal top scorer - returned from a month out as a late sub against Cirencester.

‘It was nice to bring Ryan on towards the end, but he’s not match fit yet,’ Jones added.