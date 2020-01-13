Moneyfields boss Carter will treat Hampshire Senior Cup ‘with respect’ at Wessex Leaguers Andover New Street

Moneyfields are still in two local cups - and manager Dave Carter is thrilled by that.

On Tuesday night they travel to two divisions lower Andover New Street in the Hampshire Senior Cup and they are also still in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Carter firmly believes the cup ties are neither a distraction nor an inconvenience - despite his club’s lowly position in the Southern Premier League Division 1 South.

That’s a different story to the one told by both Hawks and Gosport last week ahead of their midweek Hampshire Senior Cup tie.

Both managers - Paul Doswell and Lee Molyneaux - said they could have done without the tie clogging up their fixture lists.

' I can understand why the Hawks and Gosport don't view the local cups as a priority because of their promotion ambitions,' said Carter.

'Unfortunately the poor weather that we have had led to last week’s game coming at the wrong time for them.

'For us, if we can get to the Southern League Division One South play-offs and a cup final then it is a good season.

'Last season we got to the Portsmouth Senior Cup final (beating Paulsgrove 7-1) and played at Fratton Park.

'Players at our level don't get the opportunity to play on a Football League ground very often.

'In the Hampshire Senior Cup the Hawks beat us 1-0 (in the second round) with a 94th minute goal.

'That was another great experience for some of our players.

'We defended really well and took a lot from our performance.

'Sometimes the cup games can help take your mind off the pressures of league football.

'The cups also bring you up against different teams with different styles and abilities.

'In the league you tend to come up against the same week in, week out.

'The cup games are also opportunities to look at players who might be on the fringe or not getting into the side.

'It is an opportunity to have a fresh look at them.’

Doswell last week told The News that he would take the Hampshire Senior Cup more seriously if £10,000 was on offer to the winners.

'We know that you can't win a lot of money from the local cups,’ said Carter.

'If clubs don't like it, they shouldn't enter it.'

Though Andover New Street play in Wessex Division 1, Carter won't be taking them likely as Moneys bid to reach the semi-final of a competition in which they have never reached the final, let alone won it.

'I will be putting out a full strength side against them,' he said.

'It is only right that we give them and the competition the respect they deserve.'

Moneyfields have not won many cups since winning promotion to the Wessex League in 1998 - just the Portsmouth Senior Cup in both 2013 and last season.

Striker Ryan Pennery is absent at New Street due to an injury picked up during last weekend’s bore draw with Bideford at Dover Road.