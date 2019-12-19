Moneyfields boss delighted to field strike duo Pennery and Hutchings for first time in a league game

Moneyfields manager Dave Carter is finally hoping to field his strike duo of Steve Hutchings and Ryan Pennery for the first time in the league this season.

Pennery's first half of the season has been dogged by injury whilst Hutchings has been suspended twice.

They have only played together twice this season in cup ties.

Carter is looking forward to the pair forging a regular partnership in the second half of the season.

He is optimistic this can start against Mangotsfield in the Southern League Division One South game at Dover Road (3pm).

'At the start of the season they were our first-choice strikers,' said Carter.

'Disappointingly, they have hardly featured together.

'We brought Ryan in from Gosport Borough, though he has been at the club before.

'He has real pace and trickery, particularly inside the area.

'Ryan is a fox in the box and knows where the goal is.

'When he and Steve get to play together regularly we will have plenty of goals in the team.'

At the other end of the pitch, Carter is also boosted by the re-appearance of defender Curtis de Costa.

De Costa has missed the whole of the first-half of the season after undergoing surgery to his shoulder.

'Though he hasn't played too much actual football, Curtis has come back fit,' said Carter.

'He is a cracking player and was a pro with Swindon Town as a youngster.

'Curtis is a big strong lad, great in the air and can play a bit.'

Moneys are also expected to give a debut to full-back Zak Sharp, signed from Blackfield & Langley.

'Our squad is starting to grow again now that players are coming back,' said Carter.

'We have won our last two games and must look to keep the little run going.

'It is important we make the most of our games in hand to climb up the table.'

Hutchings struck a hat-trick last time out when Moneys beat lofty Evesham a fortnight ago at Dover Road - the club’s first home league win since March.