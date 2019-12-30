Moneyfields boss Karl Watson in the Fleetlands dugout for big Hampshire Premier League clash with Infinity

Moneyfields women’s boss Karl Watson was in the Fleetlands dugout for the entertaining Hampshire Premier League game with Infinity.

As a one-off before a new assistant manager is appointed, Watson was asked by Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey to help formulate a gameplan to stop the free-scoring leaders.

He had previously helped out with some coaching sessions last summer following Bessey’s arrival as manager.

‘Rich said he wanted to attack them so we decided to push our full backs (Perry Easton and Aiden Smallbones) up higher,’ revealed Watson following Fleetlands’ 4-3 loss.

‘It was a fast and furious game, end to end. Infinity are lethal going forward, but we could have got something - we missed three great chances late on.

‘The game definitely could have gone either way.

‘Infinity were good going forward, but so we were - Matt Andrews has been scoring a lot of goals.’

Bessey shared a similar view. ‘In the second half we were in total control,’ he remarked. ‘I will argue any day of the week that we should have got a point.’

Fleetlands now prepare for two league matches in the space of five days.

They welcome Hayling United to Lederle Lane this Saturday before making the trip to Locks Heath next Wednesday.

Fleetlands beat Locks 4-0 last August when they had striker Jake Alford in their starting line-up. He has since moved to Locks and is currently their top scorer.