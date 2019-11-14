Dave Carter has set Moneyfields the challenge of keeping a clean sheet on their Southern League Division One South visit to Highworth Town (3pm).

The Moneyfields boss is concerned by the number of goals his team have conceded in recent games.

'We are shipping far too many goals,' said Carter, whose men have only kept three clean sheets in 18 league and cup games this season.

The last of those was against Cindeford at Dover Road at the beginning of October.

'They have all stemmed from individual errors or poor decision making in different parts of the pitch,’ the boss continued.

'Often it is from another phase of play and giving the ball away in the final third.

'We have been far too sloppy and it has made us vulnerable.

'Traditionally it is an area where we have not had problems, but it something that has crept in.

'In this league if you make mistakes you get punished for them.

'I would love us to keep a clean sheet - that is the challenge for my players in this game.

'If we can do that then I will always fancy us to score because we create plenty of chances.'

Moneyfields will be boosted by the return of defender Sam Pearce, who missed the 2-0 defeat against Winchester City last weekend with a stomach bug.

But fellow centre half Brett Poate is only rated as 50/50 after coming off injured at half-time against Winchester.

Central defender Curtis da Costa won't be back until the new year.

The former Swindon trainee had surgery on his shoulder during the summer and has not played since.

'Curtis is back doing a bit of training but we won't rush him back,' said Carter. 'If he comes back too soon and his shoulder comes out he might not be able to play again.'

Carter gives a debut to new signing Miles Everett, from Horndean, who will partner Ryan Pennery up front.

The former AFC Portchester man has played six times for the Deans this term, scoring twice.

Striker Steve Hutchings still has two matches of a suspension to serve and there remains speculation over his future, which Carter expects to be resolved next week.

Midfielder Connor Hoare is away on holiday.

'I am working hard at trying to bring in two more players before Christmas,' said Carter. 'We need to get back on a winning run and start pushing towards the play-off places.'