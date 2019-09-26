Moneyfields desperate to avoid another cup exit

Moneyfields start out on their FA Trophy campaign with an awkward-looking extra preliminary round tie at Bristol Manor Farm.

Both teams have struggled so far this season in the Southern League Division One South.

Visiting manager Dave Carter knows exactly what his side can expect.

'It is always a bit of a scrap when we go to Manor Farm,' said Carter.

'We expect a hostile atmosphere and have to be prepared to handle it.

'They are a big physical outfit and we know that it will be a case of digging in to combat them.

'We have not had the easiest starts to our season and are still looking to find some form.

'Injuries and suspensions have hit us hard.

'Every team has a difficult spell and hopefully we are getting ours out of the way early.

'Once we start getting players back then we will be okay.'

Moneyfields are still without injured striker Ryan Pennery and captain Lewis Fennemore remains a doubt.

Connor Hoare is definitely ruled out by suspension, but Connor Bailey is back from suspension and Jamie Ford returns from holiday.

'These two players will shore up our left side which was an area where we struggled in our FA Cup defeat,' said Carter.

'Whyteleafe were a decent side and we had too many players missing.

'It didn't help losing our captain to injury after just 15 minutes.

'Having exited the FA Cup, we don't want to be doing the same so soon in the Trophy.

'The least we want is to bring Manor Farm back to Dover Road for a replay.

'It is important that we stay in the hat for the next round draw.'

With Pennery out, a lot will rest on the shoulders of experienced striker Steve Hutchings.

The prolific striker will provide the visitors with their own physical presence up front, and getting players up to support him could prove the key to success.

'We have not picked up any momentum yet, but getting through this tie will help,’ Carter summed up.