Moneyfields determined to avenge FA Trophy humiliation on Manor Farm return visit

Moneyfields are determined to put the record straight on their return to Bristol Manor Farm in the Southern League Division One South.

Only three weeks ago they endured a 7-1 hammering in the FA Trophy at the same venue.

Since then manager Dave Carter has resigned - though the club have asked him to reconsider that decision - with Matt Jones and Gavin Spurway taking over as caretaker-managers.

Spurway is adamant there won't be a repeat of the last meeting.

'We are going there with a lot stronger side,' said Spurway.

'Since the last meeting we have got a few more players back from injury and suspension.

'Also we are looking to bring a couple more players in to bolster our squad.

'Last time we also had traffic problems which meant we didn't arrive until 15 minutes before kick-off.

'Our preparations weren't the greatest because of that.

'You never know what you are going to meet in away games so we will probably leave half an hour earlier.'

Spurway is still waiting on the fitness of some key players.

Striker Ryan Pennery got 13 minutes against Cirencester and could start for the first time since early September.

Experienced midfielder Lewis Fennemore is regarded as being 50-50 fitness wise.

Centre half Sam Pearce is still away but could return for the game at Melksham Town on Monday.

'We face another demanding weekend and our squad isn't the biggest,' said Spurway.

'It is always hard at Bristol Manor Farm and I expect them to finish as a top eight side.

'I am sure we will prove far more resilient this time around.

'It is a game that we are certainly looking to come away with something.

'We must be prepared to battle.'

Jones and Spurway are yet to taste defeat since taking the reins at Dover Road.

They followed up a 3-0 win at Barnstaple a fortnight ago with a 0-0 home draw against Cirencester.

