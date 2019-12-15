Moneyfields ease right-back issues with addition of former Gosport Borough defender

Have your say

Dave Carter has bolstered his Moneyfields squad by bringing in full-back Zak Sharp from Blackfield & Langley.

Sharp was due to come straight into the squad for the Southern League Division One South game at Larkhall Athletic at the weekend.

Those plans were scuppered by the weather with the game postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

He is expected to make his debut in Wednesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against one of his previous clubs, Gosport Borough.

The Southern League Premier Division South hosts will be fielding a reserve team at Privett Park.

Sharp was signed by Gosport from Littlehampton in January 2018 following Alex Pike’s return as manager. He joined Blackfield the following summer.

After a difficult first half of the season, Carter admitted he needed to strengthen his squad.

The Moneys boss had previously brought in striker Miles Everett from Horndean and intends to add at least one more player before Christmas.

‘Zak was with Blackfield who won the (Southern League Division One South) league last season,’ said Carter.

‘We have been struggling at right-back in recent games so he has been brought in to solve that problem.

‘It is a position I felt we needed to strengthen.

'The player is 21 years old and we are going to have a look at him.

‘It has been a bit of a turmoil season for us so far.

‘Injuries and suspensions have hit us hard since the start.

‘Also, losing experienced pair Scott Donnelly and Duncan Culley right at the beginning disrupted us.

‘We are normally in a much better position at this stage of the season.

‘Hopefully we can turn things on its head and have it the other way round this time.

‘We are not so far off the play-off places that they are unfeasible.

‘Recently, we have started to pick up some momentum.

‘Players are starting to come back and give us greater equilibrium.

‘Ryan Pennery should be back next weekend and Curtis Da Costa should be back after Christmas.

‘I am looking for us to improve a lot from here on in.’

Moneyfields are in 16th place, 12 points behind Evesham - who occupy the last play-off place in fifth position - and have two games in hand.